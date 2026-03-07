Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.6801. Approximately 481,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,005,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7309.

Aftermath Silver Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd is a Vancouver-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on acquiring and advancing silver and gold assets in the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on identifying district-scale opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions and applying modern exploration and development techniques to unlock value from underexplored properties.

The company’s flagship asset is the Relief Canyon project in Pershing County, Nevada, which operated as a heap leach gold mine in recent years and remains on care and maintenance.

