AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.75.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 228,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,714. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). AFC Gamma had a negative net margin of 70.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AFC Gamma

In other news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 25,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,861,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,876,348.90. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $204,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc is a specialty finance real estate investment trust that focuses on providing structured financing solutions to companies operating and developing digital infrastructure and life science real estate assets. As a REIT, AFC Gamma seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of loans, preferred equity and other financing structures that are secured by tangible property collateral or contractual revenue streams.

The company’s primary business activities include originating, acquiring and managing secured loans and equity investments that support wireless and broadband network deployment, data center expansion, and life sciences facility development.

