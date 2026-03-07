Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.25. Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 19,615 shares.

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56.

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina. The company was formerly known as North South Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Lithium Corp. in July 2016. Advantage Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

