Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $194.88 and last traded at $199.45. Approximately 35,686,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 40,118,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.07.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average is $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.