Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $194.88 and last traded at $199.45. Approximately 35,686,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 40,118,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.07.
Advanced Micro Devices News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a multi‑year, gigawatt‑scale AI deal with Meta that validates its Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs for hyperscaler AI deployments — a material revenue and credibility win that supports multi‑year AI growth expectations. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Signs Multi-Year Meta AI Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Flex expanded U.S. production of AMD Instinct GPU platforms in Austin, strengthening AMD’s supply resilience and U.S. manufacturing footprint — a plus if export restrictions push more on‑shore sourcing. Flex’s U.S. AMD GPU Production Deepens AI Data Center Role
- Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded its Ryzen AI 400 Series and PRO lineup (Copilot+ support, up to ~60 TOPS), broadening its AI PC addressable market and product roadmap beyond data‑center GPUs. AMD Expands AI Portfolio With New Ryzen Chips
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical and analyst notes show mixed signals — some outlets flag a potential rebound around ~$200 support while others describe the stock as in a neutral technical range; traders will watch that level closely for stability. AMD: High-Conviction Rebound Brewing At $200 Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in recent feeds shows zero/erroneous values (likely a data issue), so there’s no clear evidence of elevated short pressure from that dataset.
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that the U.S. is drafting broad export rules for AI accelerators — potentially requiring government approval for many overseas sales — are the primary catalyst for today’s weakness; this could slow international revenue growth and complicate customer engagements. U.S. Plans New AI Chip Export Rules That Could Hurt Nvidia And AMD Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious or unimpressed despite recent wins, which can cap near‑term upside and amplify volatility when negative headlines hit. A Top Wall Street Analyst Remains Unimpressed with AMD Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting the stock’s pullback (roughly mid‑March weakness and declines since the February earnings pop) highlights that sentiment can turn quickly; investors should weigh regulatory risk against strong fundamentals before adding exposure. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Down 16% Since FQ4 2025 Earnings, Here’s Why
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average is $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
