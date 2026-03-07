ADT (NYSE:ADT) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the security and automation business’ stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADT. Zacks Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.40 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get ADT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADT

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,942,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,727,848. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,858,510 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $564,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADT by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,938,803 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $361,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,357,866 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $293,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,977 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ADT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,837,737 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $224,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,825,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.