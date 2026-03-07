Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold Rating

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Zacks Research raised shares of Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Stock Down 0.2%

Adecco stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Adecco has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, analysts expect that Adecco will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

