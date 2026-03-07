Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) Posts Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ACFN opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.14. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorn Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorn Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ACFN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Acorn Energy worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acorn Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acorn Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

