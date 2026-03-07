Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) Posts Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.
Acorn Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACFN opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.14. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorn Energy
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorn Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorn Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ACFN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Acorn Energy worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acorn Energy
About Acorn Energy
Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acorn Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.