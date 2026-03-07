ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 1.0%

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is a leading Dutch banking institution headquartered in Amsterdam. The bank traces its origins to the 1991 merger of Algemene Bank Nederland and AMRO Bank, forming one of the Netherlands’ largest financial services providers. Over the decades, ABN AMRO has developed a comprehensive portfolio of banking and financial solutions, positioning itself as a key player in both domestic and international markets.

The bank operates across several core segments, including retail banking, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate & institutional banking.

