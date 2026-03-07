94,818 Shares in Unity Software Inc. $U Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Unity Software comprises about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 81.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 10,164 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $183,663.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 550,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,955.62. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $6,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 923,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,941,974.10. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 939,438 shares of company stock valued at $45,517,910. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $19.83 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 21.77%.The firm had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

