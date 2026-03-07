47,657 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 358.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 633.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. Weiss Ratings raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 21.06%.Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.81 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to repurchase up to 0.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Provident Bank, a regional commercial bank headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company operates a network of full-service branches across New Jersey, the New York metropolitan area and eastern Pennsylvania, offering a range of personal and business banking solutions.

Its core products and services include checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing and small-business lending.

