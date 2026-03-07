43,500 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Acquired by Teton Advisors LLC

Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 237.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 472.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 82.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 310.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

