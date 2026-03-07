28,000 Shares in Indivior PLC $INDV Purchased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

INDV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Indivior from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Indivior news, Director Keith Humphreys acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $205,332.78. This represents a 15.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,904.97. This represents a 4.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,871 shares of company stock worth $172,385 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.62 million. Indivior had a net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 148.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

