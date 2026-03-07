279,789 Shares in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF $USPX Acquired by Sequent Planning LLC

Sequent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 279,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,390,000. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Sequent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of USPX stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
