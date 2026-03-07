2,694 Shares in Kadant Inc $KAI Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 54.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,928,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kadant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $331.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $244.87 and a 1-year high of $381.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.83 and a 200-day moving average of $305.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.43 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.69%.Kadant’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Kadant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.780-1.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $303.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KAI

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company’s product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.