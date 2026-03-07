21,808 Shares in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF $ALAI Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 716,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 171,705 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,294,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,438,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,866,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF by 113.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF alerts:

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of ALAI opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.95. Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Dividend Announcement

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.5411 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 151.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (ALAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in firms benefiting from developing, integrating or enabling artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through fundamental research ALAI was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.