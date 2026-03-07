1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 13,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 5,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.0750.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial and agricultural loans, and treasury management solutions. It serves individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients, positioning itself as a community-focused financial institution.

The origins of the organization trace back to 1895, when Farmers & Merchants State Bank was founded in northeastern Wisconsin.

