168,041 Shares in Stagwell Inc. $STGW Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of Stagwell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Stagwell by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stagwell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Stagwell by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 51.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Stagwell Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.71. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Stagwell

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.