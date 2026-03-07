139,501 Shares in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR Purchased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.26% of TCW Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,570,000.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLXR opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About TCW Flexible Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

