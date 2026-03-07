121,000 Shares in Tredegar Corporation $TG Purchased by Teton Advisors LLC

Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Tredegar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tredegar during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 117,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tredegar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tredegar has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Tredegar Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of TG opened at $8.83 on Friday. Tredegar Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In other Tredegar news, major shareholder James T. Gottwald sold 28,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $258,795.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 541,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,599.54. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John D. Gottwald sold 54,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $472,131.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 665,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,599.20. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 390,991 shares of company stock worth $3,451,532 in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tredegar Profile

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.