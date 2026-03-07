11,200 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Acquired by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIS. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 4.02. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

