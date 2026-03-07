109,600 Shares in ASP Isotopes Inc. $ASPI Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.12% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASP Isotopes this week:

Positive Sentiment: QLE (ASPI subsidiary) signed a non‑binding MOU with a large U.S. energy company to evaluate support for establishing advanced nuclear fuel‑cycle facilities in the U.S., a strategic step that could attract partner funding or offtake support for ASPI’s domestic fuel‑supply plans. GlobeNewswire Release

QLE (ASPI subsidiary) signed a non‑binding MOU with a large U.S. energy company to evaluate support for establishing advanced nuclear fuel‑cycle facilities in the U.S., a strategic step that could attract partner funding or offtake support for ASPI’s domestic fuel‑supply plans. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights the MOU as strengthening ASPI’s role in the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain, bringing investor attention to potential long‑term contract opportunities and government/utility interest. Benzinga Article MSN Coverage

Market coverage highlights the MOU as strengthening ASPI’s role in the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain, bringing investor attention to potential long‑term contract opportunities and government/utility interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity: investors bought ~24,907 call options (an ~82% increase vs. average daily call volume), which signals short‑term bullish positioning from derivatives traders and can amplify upward stock moves.

Unusually large call‑option activity: investors bought ~24,907 call options (an ~82% increase vs. average daily call volume), which signals short‑term bullish positioning from derivatives traders and can amplify upward stock moves. Positive Sentiment: QLE appointed Nate Salpeter, Ph.D., as CTO — an experienced technical hire that supports execution credibility for engineering and process development tied to ASPI’s fuel‑cycle ambitions. Business Insider: CTO Appointment

QLE appointed Nate Salpeter, Ph.D., as CTO — an experienced technical hire that supports execution credibility for engineering and process development tied to ASPI’s fuel‑cycle ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Investor visibility increased after ASPI interviews are scheduled to air on the RedChip “Small Stocks, Big Money” show on Bloomberg TV, which can boost retail attention and trading volume. Dispatch Press Release

Investor visibility increased after ASPI interviews are scheduled to air on the RedChip “Small Stocks, Big Money” show on Bloomberg TV, which can boost retail attention and trading volume. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in recent feeds show zero shares or NaN changes (data appears inconsistent), so there’s no clear short‑position signal to explain the move; treat short‑interest figures as unreliable until exchanges provide corrected data.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $52,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,546,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,586,781. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heather Kiessling sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,500. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPI. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASP Isotopes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $615.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.55.

About ASP Isotopes

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.