10,600 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Acquired by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 4,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Shares of LEU opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.08. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

