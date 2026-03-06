Zerebro Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Zerebro has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zerebro has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zerebro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.56 or 0.99685805 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,416.48 or 1.00025813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zerebro Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,951,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official message board is warpcast.com/zerebro. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,951,144.120755 with 999,950,914.22994 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.00707308 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $1,930,273.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

