ZEDXION Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $78.29 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,327,199,002 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration. Telegram, GithubDocs”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

