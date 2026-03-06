Zacks Research Estimates Carvana’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.80 EPS.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $331.31 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $486.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3,553.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total value of $13,493,833.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,464,884.80. The trade was a 30.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total transaction of $35,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 191,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,991,087. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,673 shares of company stock worth $133,268,531. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Carvana
Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded Carvana to a “strong‑buy,” a catalyst for investor demand and supportive of near‑term price strength. Argus upgrade to strong-buy
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage pieces highlight Carvana’s scale‑up: 43% unit growth in 2025 and management’s push to expand reconditioning capacity could support a path toward much larger retail sales volumes. Does Carvana Have the Capacity to Reach 3M Annual Retail Sales?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus shows continued analyst support (a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating), which provides institutional backing but not unanimous bullish conviction. Carvana Receives Consensus Rating of Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued mixed estimate changes: a very small raise to Q4 2027 EPS and a long‑range FY2028 forecast of $11.80/share — bullish long term but not immediately actionable given the gap vs. near‑term consensus. (Zacks Research notes issued 3/4)
- Negative Sentiment: Margins were pressured in Q4 as retail GPU fell ~$255 (lower shipping fees and higher reconditioning costs). Management expects improvement from automation and operational scale, but near‑term margin recovery is uncertain. Carvana’s GPU Declines in Q4: What Will Drive Improvement?
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts have trimmed price targets and flagged a rough start to 2026 (rising reconditioning costs, vague guidance and valuation concerns), which weighs on sentiment despite the earnings beat. Carvana Stock Continues to Slide As Analysts Lower Price Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near‑term EPS forecasts for Q2 2026 and Q3 2027, signaling caution on short‑term profitability even as longer‑term estimates were raised. (Zacks Research notes issued 3/4)
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.
Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.
