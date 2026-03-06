Zacks Research Estimates Carvana’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $550.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Carvana from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Carvana from $435.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carvana from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $331.31 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $486.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3,553.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total value of $13,493,833.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,464,884.80. The trade was a 30.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total transaction of $35,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 191,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,991,087. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,673 shares of company stock worth $133,268,531. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded Carvana to a “strong‑buy,” a catalyst for investor demand and supportive of near‑term price strength. Argus upgrade to strong-buy

Argus upgraded Carvana to a “strong‑buy,” a catalyst for investor demand and supportive of near‑term price strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage pieces highlight Carvana’s scale‑up: 43% unit growth in 2025 and management’s push to expand reconditioning capacity could support a path toward much larger retail sales volumes. Does Carvana Have the Capacity to Reach 3M Annual Retail Sales?

Analysts and coverage pieces highlight Carvana’s scale‑up: 43% unit growth in 2025 and management’s push to expand reconditioning capacity could support a path toward much larger retail sales volumes. Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus shows continued analyst support (a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating), which provides institutional backing but not unanimous bullish conviction. Carvana Receives Consensus Rating of Moderate Buy

Market consensus shows continued analyst support (a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating), which provides institutional backing but not unanimous bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued mixed estimate changes: a very small raise to Q4 2027 EPS and a long‑range FY2028 forecast of $11.80/share — bullish long term but not immediately actionable given the gap vs. near‑term consensus. (Zacks Research notes issued 3/4)

Zacks issued mixed estimate changes: a very small raise to Q4 2027 EPS and a long‑range FY2028 forecast of $11.80/share — bullish long term but not immediately actionable given the gap vs. near‑term consensus. (Zacks Research notes issued 3/4) Negative Sentiment: Margins were pressured in Q4 as retail GPU fell ~$255 (lower shipping fees and higher reconditioning costs). Management expects improvement from automation and operational scale, but near‑term margin recovery is uncertain. Carvana’s GPU Declines in Q4: What Will Drive Improvement?

Margins were pressured in Q4 as retail GPU fell ~$255 (lower shipping fees and higher reconditioning costs). Management expects improvement from automation and operational scale, but near‑term margin recovery is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts have trimmed price targets and flagged a rough start to 2026 (rising reconditioning costs, vague guidance and valuation concerns), which weighs on sentiment despite the earnings beat. Carvana Stock Continues to Slide As Analysts Lower Price Targets

Several analysts have trimmed price targets and flagged a rough start to 2026 (rising reconditioning costs, vague guidance and valuation concerns), which weighs on sentiment despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near‑term EPS forecasts for Q2 2026 and Q3 2027, signaling caution on short‑term profitability even as longer‑term estimates were raised. (Zacks Research notes issued 3/4)

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

