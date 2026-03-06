Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 target price on Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

GRMN stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.78. Garmin has a 12 month low of $169.26 and a 12 month high of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

In other Garmin news, EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.97, for a total value of $1,323,866.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,579.72. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $1,684,545.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 58,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,591. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,319 shares of company stock worth $13,650,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Garmin by 51.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Garmin by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

