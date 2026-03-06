W&T Offshore, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
W&T Offshore has a dividend payout ratio of -8.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W&T Offshore to earn ($0.43) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -9.3%.
W&T Offshore Price Performance
NYSE WTI opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.48.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.
