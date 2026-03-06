Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Wrapped XTZ token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped XTZ has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Wrapped XTZ has a total market cap of $394.22 million and approximately $14.87 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped XTZ

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos. Wrapped XTZ’s official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.3850926 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $56,443.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

