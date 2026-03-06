Wrapped Sonic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $423.34 Thousand (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Sonic has a market capitalization of $743.53 thousand and approximately $423.34 thousand worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Sonic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.56 or 0.99685805 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,416.48 or 1.00025813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Sonic Token Profile

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 328,812,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Sonic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 328,084,977.0263311. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.04134811 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $424,990.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Sonic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.