Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,958 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7%

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079,993 shares of company stock worth $108,745,244. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $300.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.