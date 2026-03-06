Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.1111.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total value of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $193.35 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

