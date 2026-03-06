Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley Financial

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,076. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $795.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

