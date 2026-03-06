Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Posts Earnings Results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.17 million during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 295.94% and a net margin of 49.20%.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $301.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHLR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust’s assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

