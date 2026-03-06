What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for TYL FY2028 Earnings?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the technology company will earn $13.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.54.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $366.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.53. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $283.71 and a one year high of $622.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa acquired 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $325.08 per share, for a total transaction of $198,298.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,064.84. This trade represents a 118.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Teed bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,119.38. This represents a 45.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Featured Stories

