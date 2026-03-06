What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:TFP FY2026 Earnings?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFP – Free Report) – Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
