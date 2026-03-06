What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for Oculis Q1 Earnings?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oculis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oculis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oculis from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oculis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of OCS opened at $27.74 on Friday. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 8,173.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oculis by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Privosegtor received Breakthrough Therapy designation for optic neuritis and Oculis is advancing registrational programs in optic neuropathies — a large addressable U.S. market (>$7B) if trials succeed. This is a material clinical/regulatory positive for OCS. Article Title

Privosegtor received Breakthrough Therapy designation for optic neuritis and Oculis is advancing registrational programs in optic neuropathies — a large addressable U.S. market (>$7B) if trials succeed. This is a material clinical/regulatory positive for OCS. Positive Sentiment: Topline readout for OCS-01 in diabetic macular edema (DIAMOND Phase 3) is on track for Q2 2026 — a near-term binary catalyst that could materially re‑rate the stock if positive. Article Title

Topline readout for OCS-01 in diabetic macular edema (DIAMOND Phase 3) is on track for Q2 2026 — a near-term binary catalyst that could materially re‑rate the stock if positive. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support increased: Needham and HC Wainwright raised price targets (to $40 and $44 respectively) and maintain buy ratings — these upgrades can attract investor interest and support higher valuations. Article Title

Wall Street support increased: Needham and HC Wainwright raised price targets (to $40 and $44 respectively) and maintain buy ratings — these upgrades can attract investor interest and support higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Significant institutional accumulation reported (multiple funds added large positions in Q4 2025), which can provide demand support into upcoming catalysts. Article Title

Significant institutional accumulation reported (multiple funds added large positions in Q4 2025), which can provide demand support into upcoming catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Oculis is presenting at multiple investor conferences in March (Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, LifeSci Capital Biotech Forum) — increases management visibility and provides opportunities for Q&A but no direct clinical data. Article Title

Oculis is presenting at multiple investor conferences in March (Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, LifeSci Capital Biotech Forum) — increases management visibility and provides opportunities for Q&A but no direct clinical data. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed audited 2025 consolidated financial statements and MD&A with the SEC — increases transparency; separately, Oculis renewed a $100M ATM program (capital flexibility that can fund development but may dilute if used). Article Title

Company filed audited 2025 consolidated financial statements and MD&A with the SEC — increases transparency; separately, Oculis renewed a $100M ATM program (capital flexibility that can fund development but may dilute if used). Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed EPS estimates (reported ($0.51) vs. consensus ($0.43)); while revenue beat estimates, margins and ROE remain deeply negative — a reminder of biotech execution and cash‑burn risk until pivotal approvals. Article Title

Quarterly results missed EPS estimates (reported ($0.51) vs. consensus ($0.43)); while revenue beat estimates, margins and ROE remain deeply negative — a reminder of biotech execution and cash‑burn risk until pivotal approvals. Negative Sentiment: Notifications show RSU vesting/settlement for a director — standard governance activity but adds modest share count pressure/short‑term dilution. Article Title

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

