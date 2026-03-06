Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. 5,237,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,699,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Wendy’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mexico expansion deal: Wendy's signed franchise agreements to open more than 60 restaurants in Mexico, accelerating international unit growth and supporting long‑term sales/royalty upside from franchising.

Large PR/engagement push — Chief Tasting Officer contest: Wendy's rolled out a widely covered contest paying $100K for a "Chief Tasting Officer," generating national media attention and social engagement that can drive short‑term traffic and free advertising.

Viral "burger wars" publicity: Exchanges with McDonald's and Burger King (taste‑test videos, executive callouts, Baconator stunts) have lifted brand visibility — good for awareness but uncertain for sustained sales or margins. Monitor same‑store sales and promotional cadence to see if buzz converts to repeat traffic.

Viral “burger wars” publicity: Exchanges with McDonald’s and Burger King (taste‑test videos, executive callouts, Baconator stunts) have lifted brand visibility — good for awareness but uncertain for sustained sales or margins. Monitor same‑store sales and promotional cadence to see if buzz converts to repeat traffic. Negative Sentiment: Earnings/growth concerns & macro pressure: Wendy’s recently beat EPS estimates ($0.16 vs. $0.14) but reported revenue weakness (year‑over‑year decline) and modest FY26 EPS guidance (0.56–0.60). Analysts and MarketBeat note shares remain under pressure — high dividend yield and low valuation attract income buyers but also raise “value trap” worries amid macro volatility and mixed traffic trends. MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/02 – 03/06

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Wendy’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 145.93% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 199,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

Featured Stories

