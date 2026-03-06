Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY):

3/2/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from $13.00.

2/3/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

