Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vital Farms worth $95,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vital Farms by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $891.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and media pieces still discuss longer‑term bullish drivers (brand, pasture‑raised premium positioning), but these views have not offset recent negative news. Read More.

Some analysts and media pieces still discuss longer‑term bullish drivers (brand, pasture‑raised premium positioning), but these views have not offset recent negative news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Major shareholder Matthew Ohayer disclosed selling 20,000 shares (~$406.6k). The sale is a small percentage of his large holding but is notable amid the broader sell‑off. Read More.

Major shareholder Matthew Ohayer disclosed selling 20,000 shares (~$406.6k). The sale is a small percentage of his large holding but is notable amid the broader sell‑off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Vital Farms cut its 2026 outlook and announced a leadership shift; investors reacted sharply, leading to a steep intraday decline — this is the primary operational trigger for the drop. Read More.

Vital Farms cut its 2026 outlook and announced a leadership shift; investors reacted sharply, leading to a steep intraday decline — this is the primary operational trigger for the drop. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded VITL from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” and other brokers (Needham, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley) trimmed ratings/price targets, increasing sell‑side pressure. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Zacks downgraded VITL from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” and other brokers (Needham, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley) trimmed ratings/price targets, increasing sell‑side pressure. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shares hit a new 52‑week low after the analyst downgrade cycle, raising technical risk for momentum/quant funds and traders. Read More.

Shares hit a new 52‑week low after the analyst downgrade cycle, raising technical risk for momentum/quant funds and traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm has opened an investigation into potential securities claims alleging misleading disclosures, introducing legal risk and potential future liabilities. Read More.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $586,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 649,684 shares in the company, valued at $22,771,424.20. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,361,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,242,711.50. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,827. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

