Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 1555401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $719.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Energy by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 285.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 757,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,601 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

