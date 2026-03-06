Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $26.91 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of convertible securities, corporate bonds, dividend-paying common stocks and preferred securities. By blending credit and equity-linked instruments, ACV aims to generate attractive yield while participating in potential upside as issuers’ share prices appreciate.

The fund is managed by Virtus Investment Partners and employs a bottom-up, research-driven process to identify opportunities across sectors and geographies.

