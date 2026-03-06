Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Up 10.8% – Still a Buy?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.95 and last traded at GBX 11.74. 65,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 251,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60.

Videndum Stock Up 11.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00. The company has a market cap of £10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Videndum alerts:

About Videndum

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises. Our product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags, backgrounds and motion control, audio capture and noise reduction equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.