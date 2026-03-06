Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,388 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Axon Enterprise worth $78,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total transaction of $860,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,028. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 249,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,874,805.20. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,634 shares of company stock worth $31,534,295. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $570.49 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $396.41 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 375.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The company had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.93.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

