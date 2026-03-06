Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,632 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,632 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $85,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,568.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 129,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.91, for a total transaction of $217,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,344.93. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 24,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $4,369,226.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,572.08. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:THG opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.76 and a twelve month high of $188.18. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

