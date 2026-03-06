Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.82 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.60% of Stewart Information Services worth $73,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.2%

STC opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $78.61.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.98%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

Featured Stories

