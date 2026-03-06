Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.40% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $80,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $63.22 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,340. This represents a 14.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 95,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $5,997,127.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,398,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,979,580.66. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,309 shares of company stock worth $9,060,197. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

