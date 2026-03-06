Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,642 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Ferguson worth $70,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 23.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 22.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 2.9%

FERG stock opened at $239.86 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Key Stories Impacting Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Zacks upgraded Ferguson to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2), citing improving earnings prospects which could attract demand from momentum and fundamental-driven investors. This upgrade can provide near-term support for the stock as funds and retail traders react. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: High-profile media stories referencing the name “Ferguson” (royal-family coverage) are widespread across outlets. These are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s business but can create search/noise for retail investors and automated sentiment trackers. Read More.

High-profile media stories referencing the name “Ferguson” (royal-family coverage) are widespread across outlets. These are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s business but can create search/noise for retail investors and automated sentiment trackers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals and technicals are pressuring the stock: Ferguson reported Q2 EPS of $1.99 vs. $2.24 expected (miss) on Feb. 24, though revenue rose ~3.6% YoY. The miss on EPS often triggers short-term selling and analyst caution. The shares are trading below the 50‑day moving average (~$248.62) and near the 200‑day (~$240.57), which can act as technical resistance and limit near-term upside. Key metrics: market cap ~$46.7B, P/E ~24.2, PEG ~2.04, debt/equity ~0.68. (Earnings details from company release 2/24.)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Further Reading

