Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Rebecca Chambers Sells 18,341 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 18,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $662,843.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 131,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,423.44. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Veracyte Stock Performance
Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 964,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,062. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.91.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.79 million. Veracyte had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.83%.Veracyte’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte’s proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.
The company’s flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.
