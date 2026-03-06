Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.91.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,100,000 after purchasing an additional 392,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,040,000 after buying an additional 388,864 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $422,241,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $18,694,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $246,625,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Veeva reported Q4 revenue of ~$836M (+16% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.06, topping estimates; management issued FY27 and Q1 EPS/revenue guidance above consensus, which is the main catalyst for the stock move. Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI initiatives and product momentum — Analysts and deep‑dive coverage point to expanding AI capabilities and core systems modernization (agentic/AI features and CRM expansion) driving subscription demand and revenue durability. Investors view this as evidence Veeva can outperform broader software AI fears. VEEV Q4 Deep Dive: AI Initiatives and Core Systems Modernization Drive Outperformance
- Positive Sentiment: Support from some analysts — Several firms reaffirmed buys or raised targets after the print (examples include Stifel and Truist), signaling continued institutional confidence despite a mixed overall reactions. Veeva Systems Analyst Says AI Push Keeps Stock Attractive
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst price‑target moves — The earnings beat prompted a flurry of target changes (some higher, some lower); the net effect is varied positioning rather than a clear consensus upgrade. Watch flows as firms update models. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Veeva Systems Following Q4 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF / positioning chatter — Higher premarket/ETF positioning mentions (e.g., Russell 1000 activity) could amplify intraday moves but don’t change fundamentals. Veeva Systems Sparks Elevated Positioning Chatter In Russell 1000 ETF
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts remain — A number of firms trimmed targets (Piper, Needham, RBC, Canaccord among others) and some flagged decelerating growth/margin pressure; these cuts could cap near‑term upside and increase volatility. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Veeva Systems Following Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/CRM risks and margin scrutiny — Coverage highlights CRM competition and questions about pace of AI monetization; if CRM wins slow or margins compress, guidance may prove optimistic. Veeva Systems Under Pressure as Earnings Loom Amid CRM Competition
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.
Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.
