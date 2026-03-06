Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.91.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.13 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,100,000 after purchasing an additional 392,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,040,000 after buying an additional 388,864 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $422,241,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $18,694,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $246,625,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.