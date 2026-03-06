Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Bought by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of BLV stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $72.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.